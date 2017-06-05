Woman dies after two dogs attack her in Galway

A woman in the Republic of Ireland has died after she was attacked by two dogs in a horrific incident in Co Galway.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known, reports suggest the woman was attacked by dogs.

The state broadcaster has further reported that the incident happened between Spiddal and Moycullen in Galway.

Her body has been taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Irish Times has reported that the woman was already dead by the time emergency services arrived at the scene. This initial reporting was based on provisional information relayed by RTÉ.

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating.

A postmortem is expected to take place over the coming days and investigations are ongoing.