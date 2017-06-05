Woman struck by vehicle outside Walmart in Md

She was taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.

Baltimore County police said the accident occurred at about 6:15 p.m.in the parking lot of the Walmart at 9750 Reisterstown Road. Before hitting the pedestrian and the building, police say the driver hit another auto, causing minor damage. The driver then drove towards the Walmart hitting the woman.

