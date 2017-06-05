Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant after man shot dead in Markham

A woman is being hunted on a Canada-wide warrant for the first-degree murder of a man in Markham earlier this year.

Twenty-seven-year-old Noel Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue in the early morning hours of February 10.

The victim, identified as Noel Williams, was rushed to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, investigators charged JASPER ATIENZA, 28, from the Town of Richmond Hill, with First Degree Murder.

Police say a warrant has now been issued for the arrest of a second suspect in the case.

A second suspect has been identified as Laurie Phan with no fixed address.

Anyone with information on Phan’s whereabouts is asked to call York Regional Police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865. Anonymous tips can be provided at 1-800-222-TIPS.