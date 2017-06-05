Wonder Woman 2 to be set in America

Wonder Woman is saving mankind – and slaying box office sales.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience.

I wasn’t a big Wonder Woman fan growing up reading Comics. “They’re about women as well“, said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros.

“Money moves the world and I think the tentpole industry started and there was a belief system, that was true for a long time, that teenage boys were driving that”, Jenkins told Business Insider last week.

“Of course, we know that this effect has yet to materialize”, continues Lauzen, noting that women comprised only 7 percent of directors working on last year’s top 250 domestic-grossing films – compared with 9 percent in 1998.

The film s estimated $100.5 million take for the three-day weekend helped director Patty Jenkins break another glass ceiling, with the best domestic opening for a female director. The previous mark was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey“, with $85.1 million in 2015.

The movie “Wonder Woman” has been showing in movie theaters for a few days now, and the internet is teeming with reports, rumors, and reviews about it.

Nevertheless, “Wonder Woman” represents a turning point for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, which have together struggled in recent years to match the Marvel-Disney juggernaut. “While the story was critically tough, she emerged as a real bright spot”, Goldstein said. These properties are very complicated and beloved. Amy Heckerling, who has directed such comedies as “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Look Who’s Talking”, says that while she has faced discrimination in her career, “I just tried not to think about it”. It landed in third place, behind Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”. Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal toplined the voice cast of the animated adventure about two students who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a super hero.

But “Pirates” still sails well overseas.

Following Memorial Day weekend’s sluggish performance, the summer box office trailed last year’s by almost 9%. Thus far, the season’s only blockbuster has been its first: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″. The lighthearted story of a band of misfit space adventurers – played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel – has taken in $355.5 million domestically since it opened on May 5. This weekend past year “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” flopped, but still led the domestic box office with $35 million.