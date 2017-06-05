Wonder Woman box office take breaks records

Jenkins now inherits the title from Sam Taylor-Johnson, whose “50 Shades of Grey” opened to $85.2 million in 2015.

“Wonder Woman” cost $149 million to make, not including marketing costs, while estimates for weekend sales ranged from $89 million at Box Office Mojo to $111 million at BoxOfficePro.com.

The film is also the highest ever opening weekend for a film directed by a female director.

She said a sequel will take place in the future with more of Wonder Woman in America. To put it in perspective, WONDER WOMAN’s opening haul will end up beating movies like BATMAN BEGINS, DOCTOR STRANGE, CAPTAIN AMERICA, THOR and many others.

Elsewhere at the box office this weekend, there wasn’t a whole lot going on.

Because of the lack of red, white, and blue on Gadot’s Wonder Woman costume.

Wonder Woman was originally supposed to have been directed by Michelle MacLaren, who backed out after creative differences with Warner Bros.

Goldstein said the studio knew they had “something special” after the reception to Gadot in “Batman v Superman“.

In the realm of X-Men movies, Wonder Woman only falls behind The Last Stand and Deadpool ($132.4 million), though it still has a fair shot of earning more than the former.

And overseas, “Wonder Woman” also won the weekend with 122.5 million USA dollars from 55 markets for a global cume of 223 million US dollars.

The Warner Bros. and DC Comics film had generated a huge buzz, based partly on a critical reception that was unusually warm for a superhero film; it got a 93 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Gal Gadot’s fantastic performance in Wonder Women is fascinating the audience and is earning great amount.

Instead, Wonder Woman has the third-best opening weekend of the year to date, behind only Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and coming in just ahead of The Fate of the Furious. With an additional $10 million in North American grosses from 3,507 locations, James Gunn’s sequel has earned over $350 million domestically in five weekends.