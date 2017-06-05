Wonder Woman breaks box office record for female director

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman took $100.5m (£78.09m) at the US/Canada box office this weekend – the biggest domestic debut for a female director.

The Warner Bros. picture based on the DC Comics superhero brought in weekend sales of $100.5 million in the USA and Canada, researcher ComScore Inc. estimated Sunday in an email.

“Globally this property has just resonated with fans”, said Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein.

Director Patty Jenkins talks about Gal Gadot’s casting as Wonder Woman.

“The movie helps to get a lackluster summer so far heading in the right direction”.

Young girls have been attending the screening dressed up as the superhero.

Given how well Wonder Woman has fared amongst critics and in the box office, something tells us no matter where Diana travels to next, her adventures will be well-received.

Gal Gadot is confident that Diana, Princess of Themyscira, can defeat another comic book god, Thor, in a battle. “She’s never had a film before and that any superhero film, particularly an origin story, can be great”.

“@GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir”. The film has a deep connection with gods in Greek mythology, but how does Wonder Woman compare against someone from the Norse mythos?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kumail Nanjiani have also praised the film.

The rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape is breaking the glass ceiling in multiple ways.

Earning super reviews and an A CinemaScore from audiences, Wonder Woman is a needed critical win for Warners and DC Entertainment, whose Man of Steel (Y 2013) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Y 2016) were virtually DOA.

Jenkins had previously directed 2003 feature Monster, which she also wrote. While Johansson has gotten her foot in the door with several action roles, Marvel won’t give Black Widow a film, and any strides Lucy made domestically were undone by how little Ghost in the Shell earned.