‘Wonder Woman’ debut is biggest opening ever for a female director

As it turns out, the latter estimate was more accurate, with Wonder Woman easily taking the top spot with $100.5 million.

Jenkins’ film greatly outperformed “Fifty Shades of Grey“, the previous record-holder for best opening among female-directed films. By contrast, Wonder Woman sits at a 94 percent rating via Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the way it subverts typical elements of the superhero genre. As Wonder Woman’s success has shown, such a strategy is not only good for business.

Overseas, Wonder Woman also won the weekend with $122.5-M from 55 markets for a global open of $223-M.

It would be interesting to see if the Wonder Woman sequel would tie loose ends from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, revealing what happened to the superheroine through her inactive years or will Jenkins take it off from the conclusion of Justice League, the way Aquaman is being dealt. That’s a huge 66 percent drop from last week’s (admittedly low) $63 million opening.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, becomes only the 16th superhero title to launch to $100 million or more domestically, not adjusting for inflation. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat.

“Wonder Woman” was only Diana Prince’s origin story, so there’s certainly room for more stories to be told. Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis and Elena Anaya as well.

See what Jenkins believes Wonder Woman would think about Black Lives Matter in our exclusive interview with the director, above.

And it placed the movie far above the second-leading film, another new release, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic movie“, which took in $23.5 million, according to website Exhibitor Relations. Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal toplined the voice cast of the animated adventure about two students who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a super hero. The comedy co-stars the voices of Ed Helms and Jordan Peele. The film brought in an estimated $60,366, with a PTA of $4,024 from 15 locations. Cohen Media Group’s historical drama “Churchill” is looking at $407,000 from 217 theaters.

There are also big releases like “Baywatch“, “Dear Maya”, and “Dobaara”. While a studio may reward passion and commitment, nothing gets them on board quite like box office numbers.