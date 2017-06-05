‘Wonder Woman’ has biggest film opening ever for female director

Wonder Woman also handily surpassed every origin story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, save for The Avengers.

All box office data provided by comScore and Box Office Mojo.

Superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman has broken the box office world record for a film directed by a woman, raking in a staggering $223m (£173m) on its opening weekend.

The movie has already made $223 million worldwide, so that $145 million budget (before advertising and stuff) is already well paid off.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) theaters accounted for $18.3-M globally, the 3rd biggest launch for a DC Comics film. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male. It’s also a new record for the biggest opening by a female director, knocking Fifty Shades of Grey’s $85.1 million off the top spot.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.

Thanks to those huge numbers, the Gal Gadot-starring superhero vehicle is shining on a new light on women in film. In fact, it had the sixth biggest non-sequel comic book movie opening ever.

In other notes from the box office, this is the first week that Beauty and the Beast has dropped out of the top 10 since its debut in March, assuming you count the long Memorial Day weekend.

“Patty’s vision mesmerized the audience”, says Jeff Goldstein, Warners domestic distribution president.

Alisha Grauso, editor-at-large at genre website Movie Pilot, said studio executives have always been out of step with the fan community on this point.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie“. Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal toplined the voice cast of the animated adventure about two students who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a super hero.

Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ landed in the fourth place with an estimated 9.7 million US dollars, bringing its five-week total to 355.5 million USA dollars in North America and 816.6 million USA dollars globally.

With a weekend gross of only $21.6 million on its second weekend could this mean an end to the pirate saga?