‘Wonder Woman’ is a box-office force, soaring to No

Jenkins, who previously directed 2003’s “Monster” starring Charlize Theron, now holds the record for biggest domestic opening for a female director.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is now in theaters and is currently one of the highest rated superhero movies on the internet. And it hopefully won’t be the last. But the opening weekend for “Wonder Woman” is an achievement for female filmmakers and for the industry, says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore (SCOR). With Wonder Woman, the director was looking to make the best possible movie about this particular character, leaving all preconceived notions to the side.

Both in front of and behind the camera, women are far from achieving equality.

“Kong: Skull Island”, another Warner Bros. feature that opened in March, has grossed $565 million, according to Box Office Mojo, including a strong showing in China. This number went up slightly in 2016, but the glass ceiling endures.

The audience was also slightly more female than a usual superhero film, although – get your smelling salts ready! – lots of men also came to see the film.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 will be set in America. “If you are still focused on attracting young men to the box office, you will continue to hire mostly (formerly) young men to speak to them”. Wonder Woman is someone who wants to teach people about truth and love.

Batman might be rich, Superman might be an alien, but Wonder Woman has experience and superpowers. Well, many are anticipating “Wonder Woman” in the big screen.

She added: “You know, it’s not like a long journey didn’t happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening. little changes to the final battle, that was really it”.

The 36-year-old actor admitted it was “nice” not to have the lead role in a film and the pressure that comes with having to “carry” a project, and insisted it doesn’t bother him whether or not he has top billing. Rather, they tend to be punchlines and comic relief. The fourth film in the DCEU is already breaking records, not just for being praised by critics (because the other DCEU sure weren’t), but for its ticket sales. Xenophobia, racism, transphobia, and misogyny have become the real villains of the world.