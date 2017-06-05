‘Wonder Woman’ Review: Her Time Has Come

Longtime Warner Bros. casting director Andrea Romano got the idea to cast Keri Russell as Diana Prince in part after seeing Russell’s performance as Jenna Hunterson in the film Waitress. Despite the divisive reactions that both Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad received previous year, Wonder Woman has become one of the highest-rated superhero films of all time, hopefully marking a turning point in critical reception for the DC Extended Universe. It’s now clocking in with a 93 percent fresh ratting from Rotten Tomatoes based on 190 reviews – a much-needed critical win for Warner Bros. and DC. You can order your copy at Amazon and other major retailers.

It was directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis.

Featuring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian Princess Diana in the movie, the figure is finely crafted based on her appearance in Wonder Woman wearing the Themyscira training armor.

After years of anticipation, the first lady of DC Comics Diana Prince stepped front and center into the spotlight to headline the first female-fronted superhero film in the modern-day superhero renaissance we’re now living in. Wonder Woman was created in 1941, yet this is the character’s first solo theatrical adventure.

Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven is hopeful that plans for a sequel will soon be in the pipeline. That would also give the film the third-biggest opening ever in June.

The much-anticipated Warner Bros. effort, Wonder Woman has been banned in Lebanon.

The choice of casting seems flawless with Gal Gadot, the actress who plays Wonder Woman, not just being the pretty face in the film but giving the character depth and emotion throughout the entirety of the movie as well.

Which also means that since this is the territory Wonder Woman is likely to inhabit in subsequent films, Jenkins’s is going to be a hard act to follow.

And Carter believes she, Gadot and film director Patty Jenkins share a special bond because of the movie.

Coming in at just under two and a half hours, Wonder Woman never seems overly long, and that’s a credit to its cast. Did DC Comics finally make a movie to rival the Marvel films?