Wonder Woman winging to $100 million opening weekend

Since the movie is set in the past, it wasn’t able to set up for the future.

Unlike other movies, however, which too easily equate innocence with a childlike quality, “Wonder Woman” never makes the mistake of reducing Diana in any way. “We aspire to be as graceful and wonderful as she has been as the representative of Wonder Woman“. DC has been doing its utmost to establish its extended movie universe, but critics and audiences have been divided on Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad. Gadot’s Wonder Woman can be seen next in this November’s Justice League.

“Wonder Woman” is off to a good start at the box office. So far, more than 5,100 reviewers have given the film an average rating of 8.2/10 on the popular Chinese film review site Douban, higher than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 6.6.

So though Roven doesn’t exactly say that there is absolutely no Wonder Woman 2, the success of the original is sure to bring those hopes off the ground and into production. That’s A LOT of time to be filled in when A LOT of wars plagued the Earth.

Storyline: Amazonian princess Diana enlists the help of American spy Steve Trevor to stop World War I and save humanity. Gal Gadot stars in the film as Wonder Woman with support coming from Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis and Connie Nielsen.

“It’s definitely something I’m very, very, very interested in”.

When asked if she supported the new movie to ET Online, Carter said: “100%”.

Currently, there are no official plans in the works for Gal Gadot to step back into the iconic role for a Wonder Woman sequel just yet.

So what is the truth?

Image Courtesy of DC Films and Warner Bros. But, as often is the case, maybe the answer is actually both.

Majority seem to love the new superhero film.

Nothing has been written. But I think we’re all pretty pleased with the film, and you guys have been great, giving us amazingly wonderful positive feedback. “And we’re really happy about that!”

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute.we’re trying to find some more stories you might like.