‘Wonder Woman’ wows box office with US$100.5 million debut

And with an insanely successful opening weekend at the box office, it’s already propelled past one of the most disappointing films in the genre’s modern era.

Patty Jenkins now holds the banner for the best domestic opening for a female director, topping “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million).

“Wonder Woman” – starring Israeli model Gal Godot in the titular role and Chris Pine as the dude in distress – garnered a 93 percent “fresh” rating on the aggregate movie reviewer, Rotten Tomatoes. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male.

The box office haul for the female superhero icon is smaller than the box office numbers of some of her caped male counterparts.

Dergarabedian said several factors contributed to the strong weekend performance, including a great release date, flawless casting and widespread acclaim. It landed roughly in the average cash intake, as superhero movies go, but its real success is in the reviews.

With Wonder Woman’s opening weekend at the box office both domestically and internationally off to a hot start, along with both strong critical and word of mouth reviews, it won’t be long before we hear of a sequel getting underway. But there’s another woman who’s also making headlines. “They’re about women as well”, said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros.

“Wonder Woman“, which had a $149 million production budget and now boasts a 93 percent certified-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, had to face an uphill battle of sexism both on screen and off.

Last week’s top film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, is expected to slide steeply for a distant second place.

Coming in at No. 2 was the animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – starring the voices of Ed Helms, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll – earning an estimated $23.5 million.

Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and The Dark Knight (2008) opened to $160.9 million and $158.4 million, respectively, in North America, while Sony’s Spider-Man 3 debuted to $151.1 million in 2007.

Rounding out the top five were Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. And Demetri Martin’s directorial debut “Dean” from CBS Films should take in $60,000 from 15 locations.

“Wonder Woman“, though, pushed the week’s box office up 30 percent over the same week past year, according to comScore. “I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of Diana [Prince] on the big screen”.

America: Winter Soldier according to Box Office Mojo.