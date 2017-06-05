World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to quit Paris climate deal

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but yesterday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

It may be years, however, before the country can formally exit the deal, but Trump said he’ll immediately halt implementation.

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Sunday defended the United States’ exit from the Paris climate accord, saying it will benefit the country and create more jobs.

Brown joined Gov Jay Inslee of Washington state and Gov Andrew Cuomo of NY to form the US Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement, a pact involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

President Donald Trump faced a chorus of global disapproval Friday in the wake of his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, with allies and rivals uniting to accuse him of failing future generations. “The president has made America weaker and the world less safe”.

One day after Pittsburgh entered the global spotlight, Vice President Mike Pence is doubling down on the Trump Administration’s commitment to keep its campaign promise of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

On April 22, 2016, as many as 175 countries, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the United States, signed the agreement at a summit held at the United Nations headquarters.

Furthermore, the USA government calculates that the cost to the economy by 2040, had the US chose to follow the Paris accord, would be nearing $3 trillion in lost GDP, as well as reducing overall household wealth by $7,000.

“We have not done this since we want to wait until the rules for distributing resources are set out, along with other purely technical but essential details”.

At home, the U.S. Conference of Mayors strongly opposed the decision and said the nation’s mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming. “But the bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair, at the highest level, to the United States”, Trump said. The decision has no direct impact on major US regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

Trump’s biggest selling point during the election, though, was jobs.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”. Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil CEO, had urged Trump not to abandon the deal but was ultimately overruled.

But no one should pretend that it does not matter when the world’s biggest economy rejects an agreement that put unprecedented worldwide support behind ambitious climate action.