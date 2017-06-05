World leaders push back after Trump withdraws from climate pact

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s pullout from the Paris climate agreement will make it harder for the least developed nations to adhere to their commitments but they are determined to meet their goals under the deal.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reaffirmed his city’s commitment to the 2015 Paris accord and called the president’s move “reckless” and “unacceptable”.

– Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called the USA decision “disheartening” and said his country would continue to work with the United States to “discuss this matter of critical importance for all humankind”.

It’s important to remember that the Paris agreement, as it now stands, won’t stop global temperatures from rising. You’re risking the future of the entire planet for a better deal?? “On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change“. “We’re already seeing dozens of cities commit to 100 percent renewable energy, a trend that will only continue”.

Even deeper, there’s a “big stigma in conservative circles where loyalty is such a virtue” that backing Trump’s decision “matters more than their personal thoughts on Paris”, surmised Danny Richter, legislative and science policy director with Citizens Climate Lobby, which has been trying to grow the Climate Solutions Caucus.

“Donald Trump has absolutely chosen the wrong course”.

It was CNN’s Fareed Zakaria intoning: “This will be the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world”.

“Climate change is real, is largely the result of human activity, and is already affecting our health”. “That’s not leadership. That’s abdication of responsibility”.

Musk said on Wednesday that he had done “all I can” to convince Trump to stay in the accord, and threatened to leave the presidential advisory councils if Trump announced a United States exit from the accord.

The group is still hashing out the details after an initial rush of statements from mayors condemning Trump’s decision, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton (D) said in a phone interview Thursday.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said the U.S.is on the right track regarding carbon emissions and that the Paris accord was simply a bad deal, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

‘As a matter of principle.’

China on Friday said it will uphold the Paris climate agreement after the U.S. pulled out from it, saying that as a “responsible” major country, it was Beijing’s responsibility to carry forward the principles of the accord.

At Disney’s shareholder meeting in March, Iger defended his decision to be involved with the council, saying he wanted to be “in the room where it happens”.

General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said Thursday that he was “disappointed” with the decision.

Paul Bailey, the president of the coal lobbying organisation American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, said the standards set by the treaty, which was signed by former US President Barack Obama, were too strict.

The White House said the US will stop contributing to the United Nations Green Climate Fund and will stop reporting carbon data as required by the Paris accord, although domestic regulations require that reporting anyway.

This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.