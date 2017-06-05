World’s first driverless rail transit system unveiled in China

China as a country is developing gradually and have conquered the market of world. The product, named Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) by railcar-maker CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, has been created with the hope to fundamentally solve urban traffic, emissions and other congestion related problems, by combining a bus-rail combo rapid transit system.

The new train, being the first of its kind in the world, uses rubber wheels on a plastic core. It carries the advantages of both rail and bus transit systems and is agile and non-polluting. This rail is environmental friendly. The 30-meter train, with three carriages, is part of the intelligent rail express system by the developer, and runs on rubber tires rather than rails.

It is undoubtedly a height of technology and clearly narrates that China is progressing so fast.

As per reports, the new train costs only one-fifth of what a traditional subway system would cost, which is around 400 million Yuan to 700 million.

The company, which has been testing the ART technology since 2013, announced that the train will be ready to roll out to the public by 2018.

The first auto is a little over 100 feet in length, enough to carry a maximum of 307 passengers. Its top speed is 70 kilometers per hour, and it can travel 25 kilometers in distance after 10 minutes of charging. Upon completion, it will be able to dock with the city’s mid-low speed maglev train.