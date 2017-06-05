A Denver sportswriter has apologized after tweeting Sunday that he was “uncomfortable” that the victor of the Indy 500 is Japanese.

Yet who won the race was only one portion of the story. Andretti ran down pit lane to reach Sato’s crew, then rushed to hug his driver. “But you always learn something from those situations, and this time we proved we had what it takes”.

One of his more memorable wrecks came in the 2012 Indy 500, when Sato couldn’t complete his bold pass of Dario Franchitti with three-quarters of a lap to go.

Until Sunday, seven seasons on the IndyCar circuit with KV Racing, Rahal Letterman, AJ Foyt and Andretti had produced just one win, at Long Beach in 2013. He hadn’t seen a victory since 2013 and hadn’t been on a podium since 2015.

Keeping up with Ed Jones was a pretty tough task at the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso retired from the race 21 laps from the end, as his McLaren-Honda-Andretti suffered engine failure. Everyone comes to play at the Brickyard.

Alonso had completed 179 of the 200 laps at the famed 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was running in the top 10 when his engine let go.

“It’s such a privilege to win here whether it was the first attempt or eighth attempt or you had a drama in the past, it doesn’t really matter”, said Sato. He needs to start sacrificing things to Jobu from Major League or something.

But that only happened after Hunter-Reay led 28 laps, second only to Max Chilton, and Alonso had been in front for 27. That would be Castroneves.

The 40-year-old, now an Indy 500 victor, would love to see his victory serve as an inspiration for more of his countrymen to choose the American open-wheel scene in the years ahead. It was the best starting lineup in a long time.

Sato has already experienced a taste of the Indy 500 impact, saying his phone would not stop buzzing.

Listen to how ecstatic Japanese commentators were as Sato sped past three-time Indy 500 champ, Helio Castroneves, and kept him at bay throughout the remaining five laps to secure his well-deserved victory.