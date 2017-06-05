Yale defeats Holy Cross 9-5 to stay alive in Corvallis

Holy Cross, which won the NCAA title in 1952 but hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1978, eliminated Nebraska with a 7-4 victory earlier on Saturday. The Huskers were held to just six hits yesterday by Yale’s Scott Politz.

Rasmussen escaped another jam in the third – this time with runners on second and third with two outs – by freezing Harrison White on a 2-2 outside fastball. The Bruins lost 3-2 to No. 4 regional seed San Diego State, with the winning run scoring in the top of the 13th when Scott Burke hit Danny Sheehan with a pitch with the bases loaded. The coach made a mound visit during the fourth, the starter’s lone 1-2-3 frame, but let him finish the inning before his removal.

Jake Meyers (8-2) allowed five runs on nine hits through 5 2/3 innings for the Huskers, making their third postseason appearance in five years. “One of our goals was to win our conference, one of our goals was to win the regional, and we all understand what next week’s about”.

Perhaps the future series is why Casey chose to point out that his team got “flat” Sunday in the later innings.

Gretler then poured salt in Yale’s wounds by sending a 2-2 offering from Espig over the bullpen in left for a 6-1 lead.

“We came ready to play”. Utah was 25-27 when it knocked off MS in 2016.

“My freshman year I got the ball (in an elimination game against UC Irvine) and I was able to get some experience”, Thompson said. “Both of my degrees are in English but I can figure out that we went 31-9 after that and set a school record for us”. “No better way, no better group to keep fighting and keep punching back with than this one”.

The Pac-12 champions also avoided Nebraska in the loser’s side of the four-team double-elimination NCAA Corvallis Regional bracket. Neither Yale nor Holy Cross offer baseball scholarships.

It is the sixth time that Oregon State has advanced to the Super Regionals. It is the sixth time they will host a regional, and they’re 27-6 in postseason play at home. Holton’s 132 strikeouts this season are most by an FSU pitcher since 2000.

Freshman left-hander Brandon Eisert (5-0) pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

– Tyler Norris allowed six hits and struck out seven in Bethune-Cookman’s 4-2 win over Marist.

Andrew Herrera added a solo home run for the Bulldogs in the second for a 3-1 lead.

Stiegler hit an RBI single as Yale added three runs in the fourth to go up 6-0.

All five of the third-inning runs were unearned.

Oregon State starter Drew Rasmussen, who threw the first ideal game in program history as a freshman and returned from Tommy John surgery in late April, allowed four hits and a run over four innings.

Alex Voitik and Kellen McCormick lined back-to-back singles into the outfield for Holy Cross’ first hits of the game with one out in the fifth.

Bruce Steel hit a two-run homer in the fifth to start the comeback for the top-seeded Demon Deacons (41-18), who moved one win from the super regionals. All four of Madrigal’s were bunt singles. After Stuart Fairchild was intentionally walked, Pryor lofted a drive into the gap in right-center to end it.

The Crusaders got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Beavers not only advanced out of the regional round for the first time since 2013-the last time they played in the College World Series-they steamrolled the competition, outscoring their opponents 27-3 in three games.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Derek Casey pitched seven innings, Robbie Coman had a two-run double and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 6-3 in the opening game of the rain-delayed Fort Worth Regional on Saturday.