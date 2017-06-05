For the past three years, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has ended in a tie as two competitors, going head to head, have met in brutal linguistic battle and fought to a draw.

Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte were among the words the two spelled correctly during the round.

Raksheet Kota, 14, from Katy, Texas, spells his word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Julie Sisson, enrichment aide at Petoskey Middle School, said the school was amazed at how well Anna did in the contest. Shourav Dasari, a past victor of both minor-league bees, was described as the consensus favorite as the ESPN broadcast began.Here are some other tough words which Ananya Vinay spelt correctly and became the victor this year.

“Definition please”, she asked like the champ that she is.

The bee shook things up in its 90th incarnation, adding a written, 24-question test that all finalists had to take Thursday night.

Competitors age six to 15 emerged from early spelling bees involving more than 11 million youths from all 50 USA states, territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan.

Ananya of Fresno, California, won the trophy and $40,000 cash prize after a lengthy duel with runner-up Rohan Rajeev.

Unflappable to the end, Ananya seized the opportunity when her steely opponent, Rohan Rajeev, flubbed a simple-looking but obscure Scandinavian-derived word, “marram“, which means a beach grass. She won Dollars 40,000 in cash and prizes for her effort. That’s after finishing quickly a year ago when she was eliminated on multivalent, and tied for 172nd place in her first appearance at the Bee.

Similarly, the competition was full of rapidly swinging emotions. Erin Howard, a sixth-grader from Alabama, offered a plea to the judges before receiving her word. “Do you know the word “covfefe”?”

She got “apparentement”, or an alliance of French political parties formed during an election.

“It motivates me”, said Vinay.

