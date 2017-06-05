Yemen cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar

The move by the airline on Monday comes after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt said they have broken off relations with Qatar.

Saudi news agency SPA said Riyadh cut diplomatic ties and closed borders with its neighbour to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. UEA airlines Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai all announced they will cease flying to Doha, Qatar’s capital, and it’s unclear if Qatar Airways, a major long-haul carrier, will be able to continue flying through Saudi airspace.

The crisis in the Middle East was triggered by a hacking scandal on 23rd May, when Qatar news agency’s website and social media accounts were apparently hacked, spreading what Doha calls false statements citing Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar is also home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which is home to the U.S. military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops.

Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region” including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive Eastern Province.

USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that they did not expect a decision by some Gulf countries to sever ties with Qatar to affect the fight against terrorism but urged them to address their differences. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Qatar’s practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militas and supporting extremist groups became clear”, the government said in a statement.

There was no immediate Qatari reaction to the announcements, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Sydney on Monday that the spat would not effect the fight against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged its Gulf allies to resolve their differences.