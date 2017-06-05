You Can Play Gears of War 4 For Free Next Week

Tomorrow the new and highly anticipated Gears of War 4 Rise Of The Horde DLC will be available for both Xbox One console and Windows 10 PC systems and will be free for all to download and enjoy. Furthermore, there will be rewards like characters, weapon skins and Horde skills to gain for new players as they level up. Season pass holders will get a gear pack containing five of these new Horde Skills.

A new ability called Cloak will be available for the Scout class, allowing players to turn invisible. Heavies have the Berserker and Last Stand skills to provide additional damage the lower their health is.

The update will also allow you to strengthen all of your skills up to Level 6.

Boss battles will become even more enticing with random Horde Skills dropping at waves 30, 40 and 50. The harder the fight, the rarer the chance is for an epic drop.

In Campaign, Inconceivable takes a more Survival based twist, giving you less health than Insane difficulty but also less health to your enemies.

There are new difficulty levels as well including Inconceivable and Ironman.

An Ironman mode gives you just a single life to try and survive the entire campaign, while in Horde, your no COG tags are dropped when you die, and a single failed wave means the end of your run. If you do, all progress is erased and it’s back to the beginning.