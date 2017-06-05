‘Young boy’ Ronaldo still hungry for glory

Cristiano Ronaldo capped his greatest year by helping Real Madrid become the first Champions League holder to retain its title, showcasing his enduring lethal scoring qualities in a 4-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday.

He has won the Champions League twice, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup, as well as La Liga.

Amid the post-game celebrations, Ronaldo shared an emotional moment with the iconic Scottish manager in the tunnel after the trophy celebration.

Ronaldo heaped further misery on the Old Lady as he struck Luka Modrić’s attractive square delivery across the face of goal and Gianluigi Buffon.

Nine of the 14 Real Madrid players who decimated Juventus were there when Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, who led Madrid to the 2014 décima – their 10th European Cup.

Isco, who kept Cardiff-born Gareth Bale out of the starting line-up, described it as Real’s best performance of the season as they outclassed Italian champions Juventus in the second half.

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie“.

Casemiro’s deflected effort put Madrid ahead and Ronaldo then quickly ended the contest with his second of the night before substitute Marco Asensio capped the night late on.

“What is important is that I did again, an awesome season, me and my team-mates won the double”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored 108 goals in the Champions League. What I can tell you is I am extremely happy and grateful to this great club that ha given me the opportunity to coach these players that are also fantastic. “This club is the biggest in Champions League history ever, it’s great to be a part of and we want to win more”. The most important is that I did again an wonderful season. Incredibly, it is Madrid’s 12th European Cup in total.

Three minutes later it was game over as Ronaldo netted his 12th goal in this season’s tournament, moving him a goal clear of Messi, and 105th overall. “And others like in Cardiff, when their win came while playing the best second half in colour that can be remembered in a final“.

In his early years he accented his naturally brown locks with blonde highlights, a style he kept in his first years at Old Trafford. “These players still have a lot to give”.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year”. Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.