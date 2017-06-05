Young girl rescued after sea lion drags her into busy Canadian harbor

A sea lion pulled a girl off the dock and into the water at Steveston Harbour in British Columbia on Sunday while she was feeding the animal.

The dramatic video was captured by university student Michael Fujiwara, who uploaded the footage to YouTube.

The reign of terror perpetrated by wild animals on unsuspecting Chinese tourists continued over the weekend with a young girl being pulled into the water of a Canadian harbor by a hungry sea lion.

He went on to say that the family displayed “totally reckless behavior” by allowing the young girl to sit on the ledge of the dock following the first time the sea lion snapped at her.

Fujiwara noted that no one was injured in the incident, but the girl and those with her left immediately after getting her back on the dock.

“It initially jumped up to the girl to read her, I guess”, Fujiwara told CBC news. Then, as you see, it decided that perhaps in her white dress she was just another big piece of bread and tried to grab a snack.

Onlookers screamed as the girl was pulled into the water.

“These seals or sea lions, they might look a little friendly but I guess they are wild animals and people shouldn’t really be messing with them”.

“And they’re hungry”, he said.

Port officials in Canada have sharply criticized the family for putting themselves at risk for feeding the large animal, especially since there are several signs in the area warning people not to do so. “They got teeth, they can bite even unintentionally you can get bitten”, mammal researcher Andrew Trites said. “But it wasn’t food of course”, Trites continued. Such animals, he added, are not naturally unsafe. “This was a male California sea lion”.

If you needed a reminder to be cautious around wildlife, this video is all you need to watch.