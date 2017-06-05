A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC.

4/7/2017-Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterated Rating of Outperform. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,999,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $615,642,000. Webster Bank N.A. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 5.YUMC’s profit would be $89.70M giving it 43.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. (NYSE:YUMC), its shares were trading at $38.41 a gain of $0.56, on the trading floor. The share price has moved forward from its 20 days moving average 12.01% and positively from its 50 days moving average 22.56%. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24. At the time of writing, Shares the company recently traded 67.89% away 52-week low and noted price movement -0.87% away from the 52-week high level.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Yum China Holdings Inc’s analysts see -47.73% EPS growth.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and global copyright & trademark law. Yum China had 6 analyst reports since November 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. At recent closing price of $3.69, PDS has a chance to add $2.65 or 71.82% in 52 weeks, based on mean target price ($6.34) placed by analysts.The analyst consensus opinion of 1.8 looks like a buy.

Over the past 50 days, Yum China Holdings, Inc. stock’s -0.87% off of the high and 53.20% removed from the low. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $31.48 target. CLSA has “Underperform” rating and $30 target.

In related news, CEO Muktesh Pant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $384,375.20. In contrast, the average volume was 3.14 million shares. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $33.10 price objective on the stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Investors who are keeping close eye on Yum China Holdings, Inc. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. Over the last three months, the shares of the company have changed -7.61% and performed -1.55% over the last six months.