Yuvraj Singh’s vintage magic helps India to beat Pak in Champions Trophy

That was India captain Virat Kohli’s conclusion, who said Yuvraj transformed the match and his team-mates’ mindsets completely with his presence and his skills in a 124-run win over Pakistan in their 2017 Champions Trophy showdown on Sunday. When he got out, I took over.

“Yuvi took pressure off when I couldn’t get runs”. “Hitting low full-tosses for fours and sixes, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding”. “He performed poorly and I’ll take the blame”. I think that’s an insult, to be honest [to suggest that].

A crushing victory at the hands of India has given Pakistan a “reality check” according to their coach Mickey Arthur. In the field we were 6 out of 10.

The Indian batsmen remained focussed despite the rain breaks with Rohit Sharma (91 off 119), Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 65), Kohli (81 not out off 68) and Yuvraj (53 off 32) rising to the occasion in a game reduced to 48 overs a side. But Pakistan could definitely have done much better. Rohit was taking a bit of time because, understandably so, he’s come back after so long to global cricket.

Kohli said, “Quite delighted with all batsmen chipping in with runs”.

There was also concern over the fitness of several Pakistan players. “My issue is them getting out there and really looking to take the game on and just believing in themselves and believing that they can take the game on”. “Against other sides, we might use two spinners, depending on their strengths”. And that’s all we focus on.

“My opinion does not matter and should not matter”.

The pair would go on to amass 136 for the first wicket, in under 25 overs, and the platform they had set was not wasted.

Nonetheless, Kohli said, he does enjoy the competitiveness of Indo-Pak cricket rivalry.

By the time they donated a succession of wickets to seal their defeat they looked every inch a team ready to take their leave, not just of this contest but the competition as a whole. The atmosphere is great. And it’s a reality check of where we are in our one-day cricket at the moment.

“When Yuvi came in, we didn’t go back out again”, Kohli said.

“After Yuvi got out I just made a decision to stay still and back the strokes that I have, a few connected and that’s what happens in sports”.

“But you’ve got to stay patient. So I believed in myself, I can get 30 off 10 balls as well in the end”, he explained.

Yuvraj Singh is dropped by Pakistan’s Hasan Ali (not pictured) during ICC match.

“The worrying thing for me, and it has been for a period of time, is we just do the basics wrong”. The openers gave us a good start, Virat finished well, and it gave me the opportunity to go and attack. And we came back in, and so as a player who likes to play the long innings, till the end and usually plays like that for the team, it becomes very hard to find momentum every time you come back and all you gotta do is play yourself in again. They asked whether we should send Hardik ahead of MS.

When Yuvraj joined Kohli in the 37th over, the Indian captain was on 29 off 37 balls having just been involved in the runout of Rohit Sharma and struggling to find a rhythm.

“So I think those three sixes and a boundary was probably a little bit of difference as well in the end”, he elaborated.