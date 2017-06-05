Zack Snyder’s One-Word Wonder Woman Review Is Beautiful

Patty Jenkins now holds the banner for the best domestic opening for a female director, topping “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million).

“Wonder Woman” is the first major superhero film to be led by a woman, and it was women who helped the film to the top of the box office this weekend.

Hollywood is known for its reluctance to hire female directors, especially for blockbuster superhero movies. On an worldwide scale, Wonder Woman has made more than both Guardians of the Galaxy movie openings, Man of Steel, and Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“Globally this property has just resonated with fans”, said Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein. Before “Wonder Woman“, Jenkins’ only feature was “Monster” – an Academy Award victor that she made more than a decade ago with an $8 million budget.

Wonder Woman was also number one in the United Kingdom, earning £6.18m over the weekend. Warner Bros. has revised the film’s weekend estimate up to $103.1 million.

Goldstein said the studio knew they had “something special” after the reception to Gadot in that film.

Comparing other superhero origin story movies, “Wonder Woman” earned more than 2008’s “Iron Man” ($98.6 million), 2011’s “Thor” (65.7 million) and 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” ($65 million), as well as 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($94.3 million).

More than half, 52%, of the film’s audience this weekend were female – a significant number for a genre that has been dominated by men.