Zinedine Zidane Can ‘Stay For Life’ At Real Madrid -Florentino Perez

They put more goals past Juventus in 90 minutes than the Italian champions had conceded in their previous 12 Champions League games.

Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley break down how Real got the best of Juve in the Champions League final.

But it was a sign of Madrid slowly seizing control of the final on a stage it is so familiar with.

Gareth Bale’s season ended on a good note.

Two-goal Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for a halftime team talk that fired the Spanish club to a 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, top, after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Card. Incredibly, it is Madrid’s 12th European Cup in total.

At the end of the 25th season of the Champions League, Ronaldo is the first player to score in the three of the competition’s finals. “Nobody has done it, and now we have”.

“You can say today is an historic day for all Madrid fans, for the players and for myself”, Zidane said. But saying this, you know how it is.

A long-range deflected effort by Casemiro and a neat finish by the irrepressible Ronaldo within four minutes effectively settled one of the most entertaining finals for years, with a late tap-in by substitute Marco Asensio adding the gloss. We will have to work a lot to try and win again.

“In the second half Real Madrid pushed the accelerator”, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said, “and we remained too static and sat back too long”.

Zidane had said in recent weeks that he was not sure he would continue next season, but he was happy to say he plans on continuing on the job and would soon start planning for next the upcoming campaign. “This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year”, he said. “I can not confirm I will be here my whole life, as that does not happen. We won the league on the last day and we know it’s very hard to win a Champions League final for the second year running – we’ve managed to do it”. I send a hug to Buffon, who is more than just a champion. I’m also lucky to be part of this club and with this squad. “Now we will rest a bit and then think about next season”. We won the league, the Champions League. Perhaps we ran a bit too hard and didn’t make the most of that advantage on the field. “Me and my team mates have done the double. In the end the key has been that each of them brought their own grain of salt”. Juve played well, created opportunities but in the second half we were impressive.

“At half-time I told them to keep going, but to play a bit higher up the pitch, and to keep the ball”, he said. Zidane described Madrid’s second-half performance as “spectacular” and was thrilled that the club won the Spanish title and the European Cup in the same season for the first time since 1958. “Then I have to choose the team”.