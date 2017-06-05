Zuma denies owning ‘palace’ in Dubai

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a majestic $25m (£19m) “palace” in the United Arab Emirates, despite local media reports claiming the influential Gupta family had bought him a mansion in the wealthy gulf state.

Mr Zuma recently survived calls for his resignation by some senior ANC members.

In response to the Gupta emails, Ngqulunga said Zuma “has also not received or seen the reported emails and has no knowledge of them”. It also cited some of the leaked e-mails.

It said that during a Sunday Times investigative trip to Dubai last year‚ several independent sources told the newspaper the Guptas had bought Zuma a R330-million retirement home in the upmarket suburb of Emirates Hill in 2015‚ the same year that Duduzane had bought an apartment for R18-million in the the Burj Khalifa.

“President Zuma does not own any property outside South Africa and has not requested anybody to buy property for him overseas”, his office said in a statement, adding that the report about a “palace” in Dubai was a “fabrication”.

“Dlamini-Zuma is a clear candidate in the ANC leadership succession race, and her use of VIP Presidential Protection as she campaigns is clearly another ANC abuse of public money”, the Democratic Alliance said in a statement on Sunday.

Mandonsela ordered that the judicial commission be established and a presiding judge be appointed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. He denies any wrongdoing.

South Africa’s anti-graft watchdog will investigate the government’s providing of protection services to former African Union (AU) Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, its spokesman said on Sunday.