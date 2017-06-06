0-2 Cavs ignoring last year’s comeback

Rihanna was not seen courtside as she was in Game 1, but this NBA Finals re-rematch of your Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers saw the return of a much more important figure – head coach Steve Kerr, who’d been out since early May with complications from spinal surgery.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Cleveland for two games, with Game 3 Wednesday.

But the Warriors are much more than just Durant, of course.

“We were much more physical today than in Game One and we forced them into 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good”, James told reporters in a televised interview from the locker room in Oakland.

All that triple-double, his NBA Finals tying record eighth, got him and the Cavs was a 14-point deficit going into the final quarter.

And Durant was coming off a Game 1 in which he totaled 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 113-91 Warriors victory.

But everyone remembers how that ended a year ago. Their last road loss was on March 11 against the Spurs when Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala did not play.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got”, Curry said of Kerr. “We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well also”. The network says average minute streaming is 410,000; past year it averaged around 350,000. “We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”. We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”. He had only four rebounds in Game 2, which was better than his scoreless four-rebound performance in Game 1.

The way the Warriors are playing – an National Basketball Association record 14-0 in the playoffs and a 29-1 mark since March 14 – there could be a quick end to the series. And in the postseason, Love exploded, averaging 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds in a destruction of the Celtics while shooting 53 percent on three-pointers.

“They’re a different team”. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

“Well, it got a little out of control towards the end, but we’re not anxious about that”, James said.

What that meant was Golden State wasnt running free all night.

“They make it tough and they put you in some tough situations”, Lue said.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

That’s what the presence of Curry and Durant will do – even when someone as brilliant as James is playing against them.

“It’s human nature to let your guard down, human nature, 2-0, everybody in the world ‘It’s over, it’s over, ‘” Livingston said. “If we don’t defend home court, then what happens?“.