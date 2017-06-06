1.17 is Delphi Automotive PLC’s (NYSE:DLPH) Institutional Investor Sentiment

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. Tri-Star Resources PLC had 14 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Delphi Automotive Plc now has $23.67 billion valuation. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Among 18 analysts covering Delphi Automotive LLP (NYSE:DLPH), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 31 to “Buy”. Delphi Automotive PLC has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $89.93.

More important recent Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Delphi Joins BMW, Intel in Building Driverless Car Platform” on May 16, 2017, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “Bill Nygren Buys Delphi Automotive PLC, AutoNation Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp …”, Patch.com published: “Troy’s Delphi Plans Spinoff” on May 09, 2017.

Scott Wallace decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 80.9% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. $700,000 worth of stock was sold by Vijayvargiya Jugal K. on Wednesday, December 7. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 4.40 % or $0.07 from last year’s $1.59 per share. It closed at $89.04 lastly. It is down 48.76% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global on Tuesday, August 9 with “Buy”. Therefore 67% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 77 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Friday, July 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19. The stock of CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. Suntrust Robinson upgraded Thor Industries, Inc. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.38, from 0.79 in 2016Q3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 158 Increased: 151 New Position: 86. 76 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 15 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 147,368 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA). Sanders Capital Limited holds 4.04% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Senator Investment Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.25 million shares.#img1#. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 290,815 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Gratry & Company Llc bought 18,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 1.24M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.38, from 0.79 in 2016Q3.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. CI’s SI was 2.45 million shares in June as released by FINRA. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 13,123 shares. Peak6 Invests Lp invested in 6,856 shares. Delphi Automotive PLC’s dividend payout ratio is now 25.38%. RBC Capital Markets maintained Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) rating on Friday, February 3. The stock’s average target of $89.92 is 0.99% above today’s ($89.04) share price. Suntrust Banks holds 0.14% or 339,215 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 434,871 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 6,981 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Delphi Automotive LLP (NYSE:DLPH), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Rockefeller Fincl Svcs owns 1.24 million shares or 1.7% of their U.S. portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 0.03% or 27,419 shares.

Since December 6, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $4.25 million activity. SHERBIN DAVID M sold $1.34 million worth of stock or 15,500 shares. Butterworth Liam sold $1.06M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,553.47. About shares traded. Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has risen 30.43% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. 4,800 shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E., worth $71,568 on Wednesday, May 17. The stock declined 1.11% or $0.99 reaching $88.05 on the news. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Delphi Automotive PLC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. The company has market cap of $391.15 million. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. It operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.