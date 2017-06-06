1 dead, 2 missing after Wisconsin mill explosion

Sheriff Richards says they have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

As federal and state investigators began sifting through the remains of a Didion corn mill in Cambria seeking explanations for the blast that killed three people Wednesday night, a Didion official avoided any discussion about whether the catastrophe was caused by a dust explosion that have leveled similar facilities.

In a statement Thursday, Didion Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark asked for the community’s prayers, saying the company is a tight-knit family. He was quick to play with the kids at the gatherings, she said.

“Didion is a regional employer, and one of the things we did immediately was reach out to our neighborhood school districts as we know their families will be affected and their communities will be affected as well”, Raymond said.

There were five grain dust explosions in the US last year, including two that were fatal, according to a Purdue University annual report. Company officials haven’t returned messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Forklift driver Robert Goodenow was one of the workers killed.

Questions about whether the blast was caused by a dust explosion were due, in part, to Didion paying fines to OSHA in 2011 for failing to protect workers from dust explosions. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system. OSHA has not cited the plant for anything since, the records show. OSHA investigators are investigating the latest fire.

At the moment, Flowers said that the Red Cross has 6 to 10 people working at the church and two people stationed at the Didion Milling site. The first victim was found a short time after Wednesday’s explosion.

The community of about 770 people 45 miles northeast of Madison held a vigil Thursday night to grieve the loss of life.

Another employee who was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage had been released as of Friday evening, hospital spokeswoman Haley Gilman said.

Five people were air-lifted to the University Hospital in Madison. She noted, however, that hours will vary and that people should look for further updates on Facebook. Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris on Thursday fol.

Graduation at Cambria-Friesland High School will go on tonight, at 7:00 p.m., as previously planned. Sheriff Dennis Richards says 16 employees were working at the time, and two remained unaccounted for on Thursday morning.

Just about everybody in Cambria knows somebody who works at the Didion Milling Plant.

“The safety and security of our employees is our top priority”, Didion Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark said in a news release.

But Didion could also be a good corporate citizen, residents said – it sponsored events put on by the library and historical society, and gave money to The Dump’s annual fundraiser benefiting a range of organizations, including local schools and the volunteer fire department.