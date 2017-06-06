1000 injured in panic after soccer game in Turin

Led by two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Real became the first side in the UCL era to retain the trophy and claimed a third UCL in just four years.

Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.

Zinedine Zidane favoured in-form Isco for a final that Bale entered as a 77th-minute substitute, making a timely return from a calf injury as Real Madrid overcame Juventus in surprisingly comprehensive fashion.

The team then headed to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where the packed stands were treated to an elaborate light and video show while each player was individually introduced.

Real are winners of European football’s leading club competition for a 12th time and Bale continued: “We’ve made more history”.

And there might be more celebrations after the off-season break when Madrid face Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup in August, before taking on bitter rivals Barca in the two-legged Supercopa de Espana.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League“, he told Sky Sports Italia after their 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Saturday’s final.

“Cristiano Ballon d’Or”, the Portuguese sang along with the fans as he was lifted into the air by his teammates. The match, between Turin club Juventus and Real Madrid, was being played in Cardiff, Wales. It is a long season but I am motivated. After watching yesterday’s final, it seems that the Real Madrid striker will receive his fifth Golden Ball because he is now the best player in the world. I’d promised that, if we won the Champions League and I scored a goal, I’d do it.

“I want to thank all of you. We can’t live off the past, but that badge imposes upon you and we know our obligations”, veteran player Sergio Ramos said.