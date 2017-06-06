100000 children in extreme danger in Mosul, trapped behind IS lines

Around 100,000 children are in peril in beleaguered west Mosul and some have reportedly been killed trying to flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State jihadists, which is worsening hour to hour, the United Nations’ children agency said on Monday.

UNICEF said on Monday that children were being used as human shields in the conflict and “in some cases, they have been forced to participate in the fighting and violence”.

UNICEF said it has received reports of civilians including children being killed in west Mosul, some of them as they sought to flee. “Children’s lives are on the line”.

He did not give a specific number for killed children.

Children are being killed, injured and used as human shields and “are experiencing and witnessing awful violence that no human being should ever witness”, he added.

Iraqi-led forces have been fighting to take control of the northern city from the so-called “Islamic State” (IS) groupsince October.

Iraq launched its military offensive to retake western Mosul from the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, ISIL and ISIS, on February 19. Iraq fully captured east Mosul in late January.

About 100,000 children are trapped in extremely risky conditions in the remaining Islamic State-held enclave in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the United Nations said on Monday. Hospitals and clinics had come under attack, it said.

UNICEF said it has established programs to unite children with their parents or extended families if they became separated.

Military actions resumed on February 19th, with the western side in sight, and according to authorities, the Old City represents the last stronghold of terrorists, who are accused of using human shields and murdering people who try to escape.