11 million tune in to watch One Love Manchester concert

The One Love Manchester benefit concert featured performances by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and more. She also served as a duet partner when singing with Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and Victoria Monét.

The bombing after Grande’s May 22 performance in Manchester killed at least 22 people and wounded nearly 60 more.

The British Red Cross has also organized fundraising efforts for victims of all recent United Kingdom terror attacks – including the most recent one in London.

The Red Cross said Sunday’s concert headlined by Grande was shown in 50 nations and streamed via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

While everyone’s performance was incredible and emotional, Katy Perry’s outfit for the Manchester Benefit concert was out-of-this-world inspiring.

Grande’s concert was subject to a terror attack on May 22 where a lone bomber attacked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as Grande attendees were exiting the venue.

According to a tweet from the British Red Cross, money raised via text and online donations during the concert climbed over £2.35 million – and that's not even taking ticket sales into account.

Grande wore a sweater that said “One Love Manchester” while she sang her heart out.

Instead of hiding away and retreating from the spotlight, Grande vowed to come back and help those affected by the attacks.