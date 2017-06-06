130 imams refuse to perform funeral prayers for terrorists

It came as 130 imams and religious leaders from diverse backgrounds refused to perform the traditional Islamic prayer for the attackers – a ritual that is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions.

After the prayers Qaisar Abbas said: “We are appalled by this tragedy”.

Technology firms are allowing Islamic extremism “the safe space it needs to breed” online and the global community must step in to regulate the Internet, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said after terrorists killed seven people and injured dozens more in the June 3 London Bridge terror attack.

If we want to continue to live in an open, democratic society that values freedom and civil liberties, we must accept that we can never be 100 per cent safe, but that doesn’t mean we do nothing.

The statement added: “This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam”. As Muslims, we are devastated and grief-stricken by this attack and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Twelve people were arrested in relation to the attacks in East Barking, London, by counter-terrorism police overnight, with police saying the investigation was “progressing rapidly”. In 2005 I said “Islamic terrorism.is a contradiction in terms”.

She condemned those pushing “extreme ideologies” on “young men” after the three suspects mowed down pedestrians with a van before stabbing passers-by, killing at least seven and injuring 48.

She explained why the terror threat level had not been raised after it had been following the Manchester attack two weeks ago.

ISIS has also claimed responsibility for an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester late last month that killed 22 people. If Mrs May does win re-election, and defeat Jeremy Corbyn (a man who for decades shown understanding of terrorists and their self-justification), then the prime minister must actually move towards firm measures against Islamic extremism. “We seek to clarify that their reprehensible actions have neither legitimacy nor our sympathy”, the letter states.

First responders attend to a person injured in the terrorist attack on London Bridge.