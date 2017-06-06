18 still in critical condition after London Bridge attack

All those detained in relation to Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the United Kingdom capital of London were released without charges, the city’s Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday.

Police shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes of the initial emergency call about the attack that killed at least seven people. Detectives are still working to identify the third attacker. When using the Elkhdar name, Redouane also went by a different date of birth that put him at 25 years old, police said.

One of the three killers Khuram Butt was known to both MI5 and the police and despite him being on the counter-terror watch list, there was no evidence he was planning an attack and therefore his file was not deemed a priority, according to New Scotland Yard.

LONDON (AP) – The knife-wielding attackers appeared to be leaving the restaurant where Candice Hedge was hiding under a table when one of them spotted her, returning to slash her throat, the 34-year-old waitress’ father told an Australian newspaper.

On Channel 4’s The Jihadis Next Door he was caught on camera alongside two notorious preachers who were well known to police and intelligence officials due to their extremist views.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. British police said they were dealing with “incidents” on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the Briti. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.

May’s Conservative Party’s lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when she called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although the Conservatives are still widely expected to win a majority.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said Monday that it had freed without charge the seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 who were arrested at two addresses in Barking.

On Saturday, a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Neighbors in Barking told CNN that they had recognized Butt as one of the three dead attackers from Saturday night.

The attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

The attack launched by three men in the London Bridge area Saturday night is shaping the final days of an election campaign, focusing attention on Prime Minister Theresa May’s role in reducing the ranks of police officers.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had global dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency.

He was reported to the anti-terror hotline after he became radicalised by watching extremist videos on YouTube and police were later warned about the suspect radicalising children in a local park two years ago – giving them candies and money to listen to him.

Metropolitan Police have identified the first of the seven people killed in the attack: Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian citizen on vacation in London. She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

“Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter”, they said. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.