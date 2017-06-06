2 men charged with trafficking cocaine on commercial flight

Two men were arrested in Attleborough for allegedly trafficking almost seven kilograms of cocaine from the Dominican Republic to Boston on a JetBlue flight Friday evening, prosecutors said.

Juan Luis Perez Garcia, a 44-year-old Dominican national now living in the Bronx, N.Y., and 43-year-old Juan Artiles Taveras, of Lakewood, N.J., are both facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting US Attorney William D. Weinreb’s office said in a statement.

“Upon arrival of the flight in Boston, federal agents intercepted the suitcase and conducted a field test which tested positive for cocaine and weighed almost seven kilos”. The federal officers were assisted by Attleboro police.

According to court documents, authorities learned of a plan to smuggle cocaine into Boston over JetBlue flights at a meeting with narcotics smugglers in the Dominican Republic, in June 2015. That witness spoke with Garcia in February 2016, arranging the deal with the understanding the witness would pick up the suitcase full of drugs at Logan International Airport, authorities said.

The informant told agents he had worked at Logan and allegedly worked with Perez Garcia over the past year.

Over the next year, several attempts were made to coordinate a hand-off, which never came to fruition.

Upon arrival of the flight to Boston, federal agents discovered the cocaine.

When questioned by investigators after his arrest, Artiles Taveras “admitted he traveled to MA to pick up two kilograms of cocaine”, court documents said.

A federal public defender has been assigned to Garcia and couldn’t immediately be reached Monday.

The suspects allegedly traveled from NY to meet the informant and undercover agent in The Home Depot parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Federal agents said the packages were field tested and confirmed to contain cocaine. Taveras’ lawyer says he couldn’t yet comment on the allegations.