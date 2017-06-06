200 injured in Juve fan panic after bomb scare

Just a day after scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to the Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet once again on Sunday. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied”.

For all the talk of tactics, the threat posed by the Italian champions and the romantic notion of Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finally claiming a Champions League winner’s medal, Ronaldo yet again found a way to hog the headlines.

‘It is hard to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see. This is only a positive thing for the team’.

The emphatic nature of Madrid’s victory removed some of the gloss from Mario Mandzukic’s sensational equaliser for Juve, which cancelled out Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener.

The incident took place when fans cheering for Juventus and Real Madrid in the final clash were taken by surprise after they heard loud bangs resembling gunshots or a bomb blast. I’m in a good moment.

“The second half was better”.

Zidane praised his players after becoming the first manager to retain the European title since Arrigo Sacchi accomplished the feat with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

The second of those defeats was against Real 1998 before he joined them in 2001 for his last six seasons as a player.

A long-range deflected effort by Casemiro and a neat finish by the irrepressible Ronaldo within four minutes effectively settled one of the most entertaining finals for years, with a late tap-in by substitute Marco Asensio adding the gloss.

“I’m not going to confirm I’ll stay here all my life”.

Zidane echoed this by saying “the key is that everyone is important” and said he felt privileged to be part of the most successful club on the continent – with seemingly no plans to leave when his contract ends in 12 months. They came away as losers for the seventh time in nine European Cup finals having also lost to Barcelona in 2015. The same applies to Andrea Barzagli, who will still be with us for at last another year.