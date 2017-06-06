31st May 2017 | Pound falls as general election poll predicts hung parliament

A daily polling update from YouGov showed the Tory party back up to a four-point lead on an unmoved 42% to Labour’s 38%, down from 39% the previous day.

The Brexit negotiations will start just 11 days after the election, so whoever is Prime Minister needs to be up to the job of deciding Britain’s future.

“People have complained about him being a bit scruffy so he’s smartened up a bit, but he’s never going to be a media person, he’s never going to conform to what the media wants him to be – which is another thing I really like him for”.

An opinion poll published on Friday showed May’s Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party by five percentage points, down sharply from 15 a little more than two weeks ago.

“I think the idea of anyone ever using a nuclear weapon is utterly appalling”, he said.

On Wednesday markets had a major wobble following the publication of a YouGov estimate which suggested that the Tory party would lose 20 seats and fall short of a parliamentary majority, leading to a hung parliament.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the experience you had”, Mrs May said.

Such a result would mean the Labour leader would have to be willing to enter negotiations with other political parties if he wished to enter Downing Street.

“How can you call it a failure?”

That has led most political commentators to apply caution to the results, but still they indicate that the runaway victory at one time nearly guaranteed can no longer be taken for granted.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call an early election might not have been in her favour after all.

Appearing after May on the programme, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also faced hostile questioning.

The chances are rising that the Conservatives will come up short of a majority and be forced to attempt to forge a coalition government or try and rule as a minority party.

Various polls noted a downward trend in support for May since the launch of the Conservative Party manifesto. She had called the early vote, despite repeatedly saying she would not do so, in an attempt to secure a strong mandate during Brexit negotiations and presumably to increase the 17-seat lead that she now has in the House of Commons.

Corbyn and other party leaders have blamed May’s foreign policy and her cuts on security budgets as the main reasons for the UK’s vulnerability to such attacks.

Asked if he would still like to be finance minister after the election, Hammond told the BBC: “Of course I would, that’s a silly question”.

“If the prime minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes, the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying.