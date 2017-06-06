49ers sign veteran pass rusher Elvis Dumervil

The veteran pass rusher is expected to transition to defensive end in newly appointed defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defensive front and is reunited with former Broncos teammate, 49ers general manager John Lynch.

San Francisco’s defense allowed the most yards and most points in 2016 and finished tied 19th in terms of team sacks (33).

For his National Football League career, Dumervil has recorded 352 total tackles, 99 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, one interception and 14 pass defenses. The 33-year-old was released in March after spending four seasons with the team. They needed someone to play a specific role in their defense, and they needed more veteran leadership, too.

But Dumervil now joins a team that has made improving its pass rush one of its top offseason priorities.

In SN’s breakdown of the 49ers’ depth chart last month, that was a big question mark in their front seven. Opposing offenses will now have to consider Dumervil, 2017 first-round pick Solomon Thomas, 2016 first-round pick DeForest Buckner and 2015 first-round pick Arik Armstead.

Enter Dumervil and his hybrid history.

Dumervil missed the entire 2010 season with Denver after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during an August practice. Dumervil also confirmed in a tweet that he had signed with San Francisco. But in a rebuilding season, he’s the right kind of influencer and producer to have on the roster.