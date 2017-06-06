5-star safety BJ Foster picks Texas over MI, other finalists

Tom Herman won the first major recruiting battle of his Texas tenure on Monday.

Foster’s announcement came just days after UT landed Ayodele Adeoye, the No. 5 inside linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

After a big day for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, Texas reeled in arguably its most impressive commitment to date under Herman in five-star Angleton safety BJ Foster. He picked the Longhorns over other finalists LSU, TCU, Ohio State and MI.

To that end, not only is Foster now the lone five-star prospect and the headliner of Herman’s 2018 class, but as the nation’s No. 16 player, he’s the highest-ranked Texas pledge since the addition of Malik Jefferson in 2015. He’s been laser-timed at a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, and he has the range to play as either a deep or strong safety.

Head coach Tom Herman and safeties coach Craig Naivar doggedly pursued Foster, who had also listed LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU among his five finalists. He’s the second elite safety in the class, along with four-star in-state prospect (and No. 4 safety nationally) Caden Sterns.