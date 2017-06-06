50 years after Arab-Israeli War, UN chief urges resumption of negotiations

Its current government maintains that its military control of the West Bank is not an occupation, though the global community and some Israeli leaders disagree.

Speaking in Hebrew at a ceremony marking 50 years since the outbreak of the 1967 Six-Day War, Netanyahu’s comments seemed likely to cast a pall over US President Donald Trump’s attempts to breathe life into long-stalled peace efforts.

On 14 May 1948, the State of Israel was born, but nearly seven decades later, “the world still awaits the birth of an independent Palestinian state, ” he said, offering once again to work with all relevant stakeholders to support a genuine peace process.

“This occupation has imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden on the Palestinian people”, the statement said.

“That is the foundation for peace and refusal is what prevents achieving it”, he added.

Israel captured the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights during the 1967 war, which broke out after Egypt, Syria and Jordan mobilized to attack Israel.

This has been suggested by Israeli officials in the past, and “west of the Jordan Valley” effectively means that if the Palestinians ever did manage to get independence after generations of Israeli occupation, their external borders would still be occupied in perpetuity.

The Palestinians seek a future state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Guterres said resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will remove a driver of violent extremism and terrorism in the Middle East and open the doors to cooperation, security, prosperity and human rights for all.

He did not specifically mention the two-state solution, long the focus of worldwide efforts and US Middle East diplomacy.