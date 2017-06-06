900-year-old idol recovered

A “staunch devotee” of Tibetan saint Pema Lingpa led the police to the couple who had allegedly stolen the saint’s 900-year-old idol from Arunchal Pradesh a week ago, investigators said. Around 10.40 am, Ngawang Tsundue and Lobsang Gakey Sherpa were apprehended and the idol and some “religious clothes” were seized from them. The couple had come to sell the stolen idol to a prospective buyer for Rs 1.40 crore near a Gurudwara in Majnu Ka Tilla area. Since the idol has enormous religious significance in Arunachal Pradesh, any loss or damage to it would bring disrepute to the family.Mr. Tsundue allegedly broke into the Head Lama’s house on May 31 and stole the idol. “Arunachal Pradesh Police have been informed about the recovery and arrest”, the DCP said. On June 4, information was received in ISC, crime branch that an ancient idol having high religious and spiritual value has been stolen from Tawang and the racketeers involved in the theft are trying to sell the same in grey market in the area of Manju Ka Tilla in Delhi and thereafter the idol would be smuggled to Tibet for monitory gain. He said he came to India in 2009-2010, but he is a permanent resident of Tibet.

“He started living in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and came in contact with the daughter of Head Cheepa of Tawang”. “They got married in 2011but got divorced past year”. Since then, he was having enmity with the Head Cheepafamily.

He knew that the idol was kept at Cheepa s home and was only taken to the monastery for special occasions, Verma said. He knew that if he stole the idol, he could earn a huge amount of money by selling it and the incident will tarnish the Cheepa’s name. He also roped in Sherpa, who was his live in live-in partner, in the crime.

Mr. Tsundue allegedly broke into the Head Lama’s house on May 31 and stole the idol. A raid was conducted at the nearby localities during which cops found that the cheepa had fallen out with his son-in-law Ngawang Tsundue after the latter divorced his daughter in 2011. They then brought the idol in a bag to Guwahati in a Tata Sumo auto before catching a train to Delhi. Tawang deputy commissioner (district magistrate), Sang Phuncho, said the theft of the idol had caused resentment among people. “Once he was sure that the idol was the one stolen in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, he tipped off the state police”, said a senior investigator. “They were also trying to take it to Tibet to get a higher price”, Verma said.