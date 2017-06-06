A Tribute To Manchester Victims: Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Though she could have stayed safe her in her house, instead she chose to get back in Manchester on Sunday evening.

The One Love Manchester concert dedicated to the victims of the terror attacks in the city was filled with emotional moments, one of which saw Ariana Grande comforting a schoolgirl on stage as she cried. The One Love Manchester Benefit Concert happened yesterday and was undoubtedly the most lovely thing to watch.

Channelling Grande’s fearless woman style aside, more importantly, all net proceeds from sales of the merchandise go directly to the British Red Cross, for it’s “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund”, supporting those affected by the attack at the singer’s concert on 22 May.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and I started to cry and gave her a big hug and she said stop crying, because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted you to cry”, the pop star said. “We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

In addition to headliner Grande, “One Love Manchester” also featured performances from Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, Victoria Monet, Marcus Mumford, and Liam Gallagher. She closed the show with a stirring rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow. This One Love Manchester Benefit Concert was attended by around 50,000 people and was held at the Old Trafford.