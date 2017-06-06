ABC’s NBA Finals Up Slightly In Viewership

One of the biggest experts in terms of the National Basketball Association salary cap and the former New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks actually calculated the supposed cost of the Warriors over the next four years based on the premise of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry receiving the super-max deals they deserve, while also paying the maximum for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“They took care of home court”, Irving said. “And it definitely is a must win, yeah”. “There is no comparison even though we’re down 0-2 going back home”.

Viewership for the first two games of Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals this year is up 5% on ABC in total Nielsen viewers to 19.2 million, versus the same two games of a year ago, and 4% higher than the first two games in 2015.

ABC says the live streaming of the two games has added to its exposure.

After being blown out in Game 1 by 22 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers made significant adjustments that saw a more physical defense and a more aggressive approach on the offensive end.

“I’m not a past guy too much. We’ve just got to figure out how we can be better in Game Three”.

The former MVP accounted for five of Golden State’s seven blocks, three of their five steals and 11 defensive rebounds, a contribution that proved key with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green in foul trouble and having to be used sparingly. The Knicks’ Walt Frazier and Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in the East Division Finals on April 13, 1970.

When Kevin Durant was asked postgame to take a step back and consider what the commonality has been in each of the 14 wins thus far, he was firmly focused on the present rather than series past.

So while the Cavs cling to hope based on what they did before, the problem is what else do the Cavs have up their sleeves against a team now powered by Durant that has been unbeatable in the playoffs. The talent discrepancy is so wide between these two teams, we all knew a lot of things would have to go right for the Cavs in this series to make it a legitimate series.

Like they’ve done throughout these playoffs, the Warriors came out firing from all cylinders after the halftime break, slowly pulling away from the Cavs, who were out-scored 65-49 in the third and fourth quarters. “If we don’t defend home court, then what happens?”

ESPN’s Chris Haynes went on “The Jim Rome Show” on Monday, and claimed that if Cleveland loses the series in four or five games, the roster could see drastic changes. He had only four rebounds in Game 2, which was better than his scoreless four-rebound performance in Game 1. This time, the Cavs played markedly better and the Warriors committed 20 turnovers, and still won by 19.

Curry was excited for his statistical feat on a night of fast-paced playmaking and spectacular moves, but disappointed in his eight turnovers, twice what the team had in game one.

“He’s a reason why we’re able to be who we are”, Warriors teammate Shaun Livingston said.

In last year’s Finals, Cleveland’s worst game was Game 2 – a draining, 33-point defeat. You have to remain non-wavering.

“When you’ve got somebody doing you like that, it’s just like a burning fire in their eye and you know you don’t stand a chance”, Green said.