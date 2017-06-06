Aercap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER)’s Stock Is Buy After Less Market Selling

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Therefore 67% are positive. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.66. AerCap Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

When a company reports earnings, the reports are intensely examined by investors and analysts alike. Needham upgraded ADTRAN, Inc. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. The stock of ADTRAN, Inc. The firm has "Mkt Perform" rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, May 13. Morgan Stanley downgraded AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) on Thursday, April 6 to "Equal-Weight" rating. M Partners maintained ADTRAN, Inc. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with "Neutral" on Monday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to "Hold" on Wednesday, March 22. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, January 15 by Drexel Hamilton.

The stock has Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.6 percent. The fund owned 13,681,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630,908 shares during the period. X Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500.

08/21/2015 – D.A. Davidson began new coverage on Aercap Holdings N.V. giving the company a “buy” rating. Therefore 85% are positive.

10/08/2015 – Aercap Holdings N.V. had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $74 target.

4/21/2017-Royal Bank of Canada Reiterated Rating of Buy. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, December 7. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AER in report on Friday, May 13 with “Outperform” rating.

5/15/2017-Citigroup Inc Reiterated Rating of Buy. They now have a Dollars 54 price target on the stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) belonging to the Finance sector has surged 0.96% and closed its last trading session at $45.42. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after buying an additional 6,656,229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 564,254 shares.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has the market capitalization of $7.64 Billion. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 105,692 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V.as $1.22 Million in the Current Quarter. Allianz Asset Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ahl Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 40,903 shares in its portfolio. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has risen 21.52% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% or 337,356 shares in its portfolio.

On 5/11/2017 James N Chapman, Director, sold 4,000 with an average share price of $44.58 per share and the total transaction amounting to $178,320.00. FBR Capital maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rating on Wednesday, November 9.

Loews Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 10,000 shares to 394,910 valued at $26.83M in 2016Q4. Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

03/14/2016 – Aercap Holdings N.V. had its “equal-weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It has a 7.66 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions: Network Solutions and Services & Support.

Before and after the earnings report, covering Wall Street analysts often make updates to their projections. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2016Q3. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. Donald Smith & Com Incorporated owns 8.99M shares or 10.03% of their United States portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 306,258 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 319,335 shares. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.66 per share. Calvert Inv Management holds 5,726 shares. About 260,366 shares traded. AerCap Holdings had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. (NYSE:GIS). Sii Investments Incorporated Wi has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc.