Afghan Blast Aftermath Stokes Government Tensions

Referring to the May 31 truck explosion that killed almost 100 people near the foreign embassies, Lodhi said: “The ability of violent groups to infiltrate Kabul’s green zone also suggests insider connections which are even more worrying”.

Wednesday’s attack near Kabul’s heavily protected diplomatic area killed at least 90 people and injured over 350 others. As people were offering funeral of one of those killed in Friday firing by police, a triple explosion at the Tapa Marshal Fahim cemetery left at least 20 people dead, raising the death toll to more than 100 people in just four days of violence.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Monday called for the dismissal of heads of the security institutions, following a wave of violence in Kabul.

Ghani has appealed for unity and promised an investigation into the actions of police who fired on protesters.

Pakistan is not just issuing verbal statements but taking practical steps to improve border security but it is Afghan Government that creates obstacles in the way of border management, raising questions about its sincerity to end the vicious cycle of violence in the neighbouring country.

The tensions, which have worsened in the absence of a clear direction from Washington, have complicated the situation facing U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration as it works out its policy approach to Afghanistan.

Those resentments turned to fury among many when three suicide bombers struck at the funeral for the son of deputy Senate speaker Alam Ezedyar, a senior Jamiat politician. Indications are that members of the Jamiat-e Islami party with which the senator is allied were the main targets of the attack, though the top official at the funeral, Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah, was unharmed.

“The program has expanded from individual attacks to group ones”, he said.