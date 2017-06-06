After London attack, Facebook says aims to be ‘hostile environment’ for terrorists

Police said 21 people are still critically wounded in hospital after three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on the busy bridge.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

President Donald Trump says he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he says has waged war on innocents for too long, vowing: “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end”.

According to The Telegraph UK, the man, who is not being named by police, had tried to convert his neighbour’s children to Islam and radicalise them on at least two occasions.

Trump did not mention the mayor when speaking after a gala event at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre later on Sunday, where he condemned the attacks as an “evil slaughter”.

“This bloodshed must end”.

“Terrorist content has no place on Twitter“, Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said in a statement, adding that in the second half of 2016 it had suspended almost 400,000 accounts.

Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terror attack which left seven people dead.

Trump went on to promise support to London during the incident.

The terror network reportedly claimed a “detachment” of its fighters crashed a rented van into a crowd of people on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage Saturday night.

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.

The president’s travel ban, which stemmed from Trump’s campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the USA, is now tangled up in the courts. Critics say his reasoning is flawed and assail the ban as discriminatory.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it – and if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety, we notify law enforcement”.

The U.S. State Department said it was monitoring the security situation and advised Americans in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness. “It’s the worst thing we could do”. Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.