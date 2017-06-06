After Terror Attacks, UK and Israel Pledge to Fight Islamist Terror ‘Trend’

Redouane had also used another name, Rachid Elkhdar, and a birthdate that would have made him 25, the police said. All three were shot dead by police at the scene.

The investigators were monitoring the alleged extremist cell weeks before Saturday night’s attack in the capital, which left seven dead and 48 injured.

One of the terrorists reportedly shouted “this is for my family, this is for Islam” as he plunged a knife into a 23-year-old victim who is now in hospital.

Specialist officers are working with victims’ families and the coroner to formally identify those who were killed.

Metropolitan Police have identified the first of the seven people killed in the attack: Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian citizen on vacation in London.

But after a one-day suspension of campaigning ahead of Thursday’s vote, May’s record has become a hot election issue and the ruling Conservatives – traditionally popular on the issue of security – find themselves on the back foot.

The speech was criticized by the opposition Labour Party as a thinly veiled jab at their far-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, whom May has often accused of coddling anti-Western militants. She also said the election will take place as scheduled, because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

May has been more measured, defending Mayor Sadiq Khan but not directly criticizing Trump.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today, and over the course of the next few days”. “We are the safest global city in the world”, he added.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump mischaracterized Khan’s remarks by suggesting the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack itself.

Terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the mass killing more than 24 hours after the atrocity through their affiliated news agency Amaq.

Canadian national Christine Archibald, 30, died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the attackers’ speeding van on London Bridge.

All three were ultimately shot and killed by police.

“Our city is filled with great sorrow and anger tonight, but also great resolve and determination”, Khan told those assembled.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well. “Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency”, Khan said in a statement early after the late-night attack.

Three Metropolitan Police officers and one British Transport Police officer were injured during the attack, Met Police said in a statement Monday, and one of the officers is still in serious condition. One was released but the rest remained in custody.

Twelve others have been arrested in the investigation. May referred to the three terror attacks in the United Kingdom during the last three months, saying “we can not deny that the threat from Islamist extremism is one of the gravest we face”. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, he said.May did not answer repeated questions on the cutbacks but said counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed. “It changed and morphed, and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”.