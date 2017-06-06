Ainslie retires from America’s Cup trials race with damage

Our behind-the-scenes chat with Iain Murray, Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Regatta Director after our daily race briefing.

The British breakdown gives New Zealand an easy two-race lead in the best-of-nine semi-final, while Land Rover BAR’s shore team will spend the night mending the wing for Tuesday’s races on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

“We were really pleased with the way we got away in that first race”, Ashby said. The race was black-flagged, giving the win to Emirates Team New Zealand. “We’ll look at it tonight and try and work out what happened”. “We’re looking forward to a better forecast tomorrow”.

Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup hopes suffered a devastating body-blow yesterday (June 5) after his badly damaged Land Rover BAR boat retired from its opening scrap with Emirates Team New Zealand before conceding race two.

Their shore team couldn’t fix their boat in time for race two. He radioed to the race committee that he was withdrawing.

Team New Zealand doing a lot more talking in their solo race than other previous races.

The first team to win five races in each semi-final will go through to the challenger final. However, the pressure is certainly not off of us.

“We have struggled in the light air, so we’ll be keen to crack into the racing”.

Japan make another poor tack and the Swedish lead has balooned at the sixth and final gate.

The Brits attempted to get back to their base, swap out their wing and get back out on the racecourse in time for the second race, but that was always going to prove an ambitious ask.

It’s been a rough spring for British sailing star Sir Ben Ainslie in the lead-up to the America’s Cup on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

“It felt like we had a good fight in that pre-start”. “For us to come out and put up a solid race was satisfying”.

It was a gift that Outteridge seized upon, opening up a clear gap on leg six, rounding the final mark before crossing the finish line safely ahead of his rival to level the scores and leave the tie finely poised heading into tomorrow’s scheduled races.

“It’s a tough day for the team to lose two races like that so early on in the piece, considering what’s at stake here”, Ainslie said. “In the second race, we had a good start and were leading comfortably but a bad gybe from ourselves allowed them (Artemis Racing) to take control”. Will be a fast day on the water – and we will definitely get in the first two matches for the LVAC Challenger Play Off Semis!

A close race between Team Japan and Artemis Racing, but it is Dean Barker’s crew that get up on top. “We were pretty happy with the way the boat is going today”.

The four teams are vying for the chance to take on two-time defending champions Oracle Team USA in the 35th America’s Cup Match that starts on June 17.