Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR team break wing in America’s Cup semi

He’s struggled for speed on his 50-foot foiling catamaran and been involved in three crashes, including a spectacular one on the first day of the qualifiers that nearly sank his boat.

Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup hopes suffered a devastating bodyblow on Monday after his badly damaged Land Rover BAR boat retired from its opening scrap with Emirates Team New Zealand before conceding race two.

A dramatic start to the day’s racing on Bermuda’s Great Sound began with Ainslie’s team aiming to exploit powerful winds against the Kiwis in the opening race of their best-of-nine Challenger playoff semi-final series. He radioed to the race committee that he was withdrawing.

Gear damage that led to the retirement of the British boat in the first race could not be repaired in time for the second encounter, handing the Kiwis both points. We’ll be doing everything we can to get back out for the next race. The teams were to race again Monday.

“We can’t load the wing up at all. its a tough situation right now”, Ainslie told BT Sport from his support boat as his technical team worked to get their catamaran back to base.

“Looks like there’s some big breeze coming so we will have to make sure our reliability is sound and that we can actually manage the boat around the track in tomorrow’s conditions”.

While we tried hard to race, we unfortunately had to postpone the four races planned for because the winds simply didnt reach the required six-knot strength,  Iain Murray, the Americas Cup race director, said.

Ainslie later said the crew had heard a loud crunching sound after the second turn which prompted the decision to stop.

“The winds are strong but we’ve raced in stronger winds than this”, Ainslie said.

“It’s a bit of a shame that those guys had damage, because it was shaping up as a good race”.

The first team to win five races in each semi-final will go through to the challenger final.

Another two races take place on Tuesday and Ainslie is upbeat his team can bounce back, despite admitting his frustrations at their misfortune on Monday.

“Given we’re in a playoff against New Zealand, in the first two races, it’s obviously not what any of us want, but we’re just going to have to deal with it”.

This will decide who gets to take on defender Oracle Team USA for the “Auld Mug“, the nickname for the trophy first won by the schooner “America” off the south coast of England in 1851.

“It’s pretty serious”, said Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history. He was knighted several months after winning his fourth straight gold medal in home waters in 2012.

